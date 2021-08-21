Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 11,170 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,170 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,992,000 after buying an additional 96,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,022,000 after buying an additional 95,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after buying an additional 728,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,516,000 after buying an additional 231,291 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reduced their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,065. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.15.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.