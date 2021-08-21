Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 3,158 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,408 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.1% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 17.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Comcast by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 381,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.41. 11,538,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,519,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

