Civitas (CIV) Price Tops $0.0186 on Exchanges

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Civitas has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $152,730.46 and approximately $191.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00022316 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002054 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000122 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,214,802 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

