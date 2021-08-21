Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,412 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 42,265 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $223.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.