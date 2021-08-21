Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $27.48 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1,361.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,236 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $118.82 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.97. The firm has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

