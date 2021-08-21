Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $29.54 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $29,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE PLD opened at $134.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $134.66.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.