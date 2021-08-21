Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $23,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 16.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $384,551,000 after buying an additional 479,803 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 27.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $234,063,000 after purchasing an additional 458,016 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth approximately $30,920,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,553,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,084,000 after purchasing an additional 224,213 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth approximately $19,171,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $134.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.17. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

