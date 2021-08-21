Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $19.03 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 512,731 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after buying an additional 15,067,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,692,205,000 after buying an additional 1,301,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $870,890,000 after buying an additional 969,125 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $617,140,000 after buying an additional 713,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,289,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,344,000 after buying an additional 681,334 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCX. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

FCX stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

