Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $199,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,680 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,592. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

