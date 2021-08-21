Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,500.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,921,000 after acquiring an additional 196,117 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 39,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $293.45 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $216.85 and a 52-week high of $295.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.26.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

