Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

NYSEARCA:LOUP opened at $49.95 on Friday. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.33.

