Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 679,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 112,021 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,975,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,908,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 316,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.60 million, a P/E ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.86. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.21.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accuray news, Director Byron C. Scott acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Levine acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,380.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,500 shares of company stock worth $154,650. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ARAY. TheStreet lowered shares of Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy.

