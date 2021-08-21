ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.08.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

