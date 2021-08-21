Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NET. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $119.96 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $127.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of -266.57 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $1,594,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $6,305,058.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 957,789 shares of company stock worth $99,221,676 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.