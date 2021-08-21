CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $446.87

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 446.87 ($5.84) and traded as low as GBX 403.50 ($5.27). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 410.50 ($5.36), with a volume of 220,312 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCX. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 445.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 21.43 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $9.20. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

CMC Markets Company Profile (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

