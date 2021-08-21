CNFinance (CNF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 23rd. Analysts expect CNFinance to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. CNFinance had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $48.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.25 million. On average, analysts expect CNFinance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CNF opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 726.28 and a quick ratio of 726.28. CNFinance has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

