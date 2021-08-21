Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

CODX opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a market cap of $303.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of -3.58. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 65.33% and a net margin of 47.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after purchasing an additional 33,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,251,000 after buying an additional 18,163 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 791,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 98,358 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,691,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 44,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.