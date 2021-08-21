Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COKE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 75.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of COKE opened at $401.00 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $223.50 and a one year high of $460.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $402.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by $3.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.