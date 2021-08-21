Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,505 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDE opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.01. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

