Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) PT Raised to C$135.00 at TD Securities

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CGEAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Shares of CGEAF stock opened at $95.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.17. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $69.98 and a one year high of $98.62.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

