Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Raised to C$135.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$127.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications to C$141.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$131.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$133.75.

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$115.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$118.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$89.90 and a 12 month high of C$132.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$624.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$630.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.3999993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

