Cogent Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $357.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 36.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

