Columbia Asset Management Has $639,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Columbia Asset Management lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 73.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,208 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 23,176 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $225,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 131.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 64.4% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,710 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. upped their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $88.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.36. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $54.73 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

