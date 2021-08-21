Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.15.

CCHWF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Columbia Care from $6.75 to $5.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Columbia Care in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Columbia Care to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS:CCHWF opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80. Columbia Care has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $7.89.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

