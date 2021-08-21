Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Short Interest Down 17.1% in July

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 396,700 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 478,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.10.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. Equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,557,000 after purchasing an additional 171,265 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after acquiring an additional 398,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,412,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,157,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

CMCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

