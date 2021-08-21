Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,266,000 after acquiring an additional 260,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,692,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,630,000 after acquiring an additional 247,231 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth $16,688,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 590,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,114,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 78,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

FIX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $726,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,471.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $74.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.