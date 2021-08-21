CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CommScope were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in CommScope by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of COMM opened at $15.07 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $22.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.