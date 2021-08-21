Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Down 17.0% in July

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 7.3% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 311,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 9.1% during the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ CWBC opened at $13.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $118.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.15. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

