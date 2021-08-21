CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €80.10 ($94.24). CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €79.05 ($93.00), with a volume of 43,910 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €82.00 ($96.47).

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €69.23.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.