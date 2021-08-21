Conceal Market Capitalization Achieves $3.69 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $38,196.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000692 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,022.39 or 0.99983626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00045254 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.09 or 0.00946528 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.51 or 0.00488498 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.61 or 0.00360205 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006248 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00071689 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,509,156 coins and its circulating supply is 10,885,362 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.