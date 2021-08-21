Conceal Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $38,196.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000692 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,509,156 coins and its circulating supply is 10,885,362 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

