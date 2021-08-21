Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.070-$-1.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $347 million-$351 million.Confluent also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.230 EPS.

CFLT stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 458,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,532. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $57.99.

CFLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.91.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

