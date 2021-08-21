CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Price Down 7.3%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.45 and last traded at $19.45. Approximately 4,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 398,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $699.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

