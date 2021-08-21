Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,116.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNSWF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of CNSWF traded up $33.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,670.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,557.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.08 and a beta of 0.91. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,003.35 and a 1-year high of $1,700.00.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

