CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Tops $0.30

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $12.91 million and approximately $182,036.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00191117 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,851,556 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

