Contrasting Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) & Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Axcelis Technologies and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcelis Technologies 11.87% 11.86% 9.11% Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Axcelis Technologies and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcelis Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $49.40, suggesting a potential upside of 16.18%. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.05%. Given Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jaws Spitfire Acquisition is more favorable than Axcelis Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axcelis Technologies and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcelis Technologies $474.56 million 3.01 $49.98 million $1.35 31.50 Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A

Axcelis Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Jaws Spitfire Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies beats Jaws Spitfire Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Beverly, MA.

About Jaws Spitfire Acquisition

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

