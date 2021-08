Contrasting Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) & New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH)

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) and Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares New Frontier Health and Select Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Frontier Health -17.23% -4.94% -2.92% Select Medical 7.17% 32.52% 5.50%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for New Frontier Health and Select Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Frontier Health 0 1 0 0 2.00 Select Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75

New Frontier Health currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.67%. Select Medical has a consensus price target of $42.75, suggesting a potential upside of 30.89%. Given Select Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Select Medical is more favorable than New Frontier Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Select Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Select Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Frontier Health and Select Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Frontier Health $346.44 million 4.28 -$73.26 million N/A N/A Select Medical $5.53 billion 0.79 $258.99 million $1.89 17.28

Select Medical has higher revenue and earnings than New Frontier Health.

Risk & Volatility

New Frontier Health has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Medical has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Select Medical beats New Frontier Health on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Frontier Health Company Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services. It operates five hospitals and nine clinics in northern China; two hospitals and four clinics in eastern China; and two hospitals and one clinic in southern China. The company is based in Beijing, China.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma. Its Rehabilitation Hospital segment offers therapy and rehabilitation treatments, including rehabilitative services for brain and spinal cord injuries, strokes, amputations, neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, pediatric congenital or acquired disabilities, and cancer. The company's Outpatient Rehabilitation segment operates rehabilitation clinics that provide physical, occupational, and speech rehabilitation programs and services; and specialized programs, such as functional programs for work related injuries, hand therapy, post-concussion rehabilitation, pediatric and cancer rehabilitation, and athletic training services. Its Concentra segment operates and provides occupational health centers and contract services at employer worksites that deliver occupational medicine, physical therapy, and consumer health services, as well as provides veterans' healthcare services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 99 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states; 30 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states; 1,788 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia; and 517 occupational health centers, and 134 onsite clinics at employer worksites states. Select Medical Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

