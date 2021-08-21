Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Acquires Shares of 15,950 Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $502,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tailwind Acquisition alerts:

Tailwind Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.73 during midday trading on Friday. 573,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,494. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND).

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.