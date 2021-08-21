Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Buys 663 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,587. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.66. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $97.78 and a one year high of $147.88.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.