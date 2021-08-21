Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $3.49 Million Stake in SPAC and New Issue ETF (NYSEARCA:SPCX)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SPAC and New Issue ETF (NYSEARCA:SPCX) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,481 shares during the period. SPAC and New Issue ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned approximately 3.47% of SPAC and New Issue ETF worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPAC and New Issue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $894,000.

SPCX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 51,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,541. SPAC and New Issue ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93.

