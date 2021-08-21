Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 2.6% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.90. 4,496,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,367. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.44 and a one year high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

