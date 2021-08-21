Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Raises Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,375 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned 0.08% of WSFS Financial worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after buying an additional 512,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $163,954.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,454.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 24,336 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $1,285,427.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,280 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 188,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,020. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.33.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

