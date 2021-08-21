Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Takes $242,000 Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.43. The company had a trading volume of 401,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,627. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.92. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70.

