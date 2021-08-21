Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a peer perform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They set a sector perform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of CNM opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $27.86.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

