Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

CNM has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.92.

NYSE CNM opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $27.86.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

