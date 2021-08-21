Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 42,594 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $40.17 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,186 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,886 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

