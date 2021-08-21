Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,310,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 10,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Corteva stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,006,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,297. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Corteva has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 234,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 11.8% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

