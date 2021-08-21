Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.81 billion.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,979,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,297. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $49.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.71.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

