Cortex Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. Cortex has a market capitalization of $37.26 million and $4.18 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00058684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.08 or 0.00836447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00048845 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Cortex is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 182,194,435 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

