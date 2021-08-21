Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $610,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,501 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,830,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,370,771. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $245.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

